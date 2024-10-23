Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 532.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after buying an additional 14,158,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a market cap of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

