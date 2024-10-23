Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $245.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.45.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $259.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.94.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,681,936. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

