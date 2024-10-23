Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.56. The company has a market cap of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

