Trilogy Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 62.9% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Waste Management stock opened at $211.09 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.95 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

