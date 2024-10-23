Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 285 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 40,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,556.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,617,000 after buying an additional 369,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.