Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 823 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

