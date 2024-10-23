Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trupanion Trading Down 2.4 %
TRUP stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $55.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trupanion
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.