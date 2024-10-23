Trupanion (TRUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trupanion Trading Down 2.4 %

TRUP stock opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $55.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total value of $29,040.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $29,040.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,256.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,764 shares of company stock valued at $405,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trupanion from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.