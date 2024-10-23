Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,235,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.