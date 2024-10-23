Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 519 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,127,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,026 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.2 %

FCX opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FCX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

