Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $24.90 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 39,885 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 330,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.20.

Shares of META stock opened at $582.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,852.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total value of $11,150,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 338,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,810,838.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,324 shares of company stock worth $132,218,368. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

