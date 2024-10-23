Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 4.5 %

KMB stock opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.63 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.