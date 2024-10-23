Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 229 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $187.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.04.

FI stock opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $199.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

