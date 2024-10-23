Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,205,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,561 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,327,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 175,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

