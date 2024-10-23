Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after purchasing an additional 96,549 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,180,000 after acquiring an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,808,000 after purchasing an additional 100,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Shell by 83.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on SHEL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

