Vicus Capital Buys 99 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 61.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $13,341,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

DFS opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.37. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.12.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

