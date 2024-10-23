Vicus Capital Cuts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vicus Capital reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in American Express were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Express alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $272.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $195.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $286.36.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.