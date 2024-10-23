Vicus Capital Has $350,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in RTX were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get RTX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX opened at $125.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.74. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $72.52 and a 12 month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.