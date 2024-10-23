Vicus Capital Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vicus Capital lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 16.4% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $185,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $588.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

