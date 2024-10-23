Vicus Capital Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Masco were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 2.4 %

Masco stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

