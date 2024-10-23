Vicus Capital Sells 1,145 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

NYSE:HD opened at $401.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

