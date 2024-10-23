Vicus Capital Sells 648 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Vicus Capital reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 63.9% during the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE MO opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

