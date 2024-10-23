Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,761 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $163.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.84. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.