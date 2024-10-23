Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.89.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $211.09 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.95 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.52.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

