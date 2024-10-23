Waterway Wealth Management LLC Sells 186 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waterway Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Shares of XOM opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $475.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

