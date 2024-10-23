Wealth Effects LLC Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.3% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 345.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 39,885 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 330,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $582.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.40 and a 12 month high of $602.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $547.72 and a 200-day moving average of $509.22.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $17,101,342.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $190,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,817. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 33,018 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $17,101,342.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,324 shares of company stock valued at $132,218,368. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.