Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 146 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 260,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $223.91.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.50 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

