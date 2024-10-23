Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 58 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $3,893,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total value of $54,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,184.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $267.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $279.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

