Whittier Trust Co. Buys 314 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after purchasing an additional 240,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after buying an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 133.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 221,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 126,323 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,284,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $265.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.16.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

