Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 215 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 413,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 204,855 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16,046.9% during the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.