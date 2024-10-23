Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $446,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Booking alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,377.78 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,395.00. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,015.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,835.37.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,133.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.