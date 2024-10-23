Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Paychex by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,104.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Schrader sold 13,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,852,685.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,480.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,223 shares of company stock worth $10,592,156. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $141.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.27 and a 52-week high of $144.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.50.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 83.58%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.