Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 30.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLIN opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.