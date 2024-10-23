Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,301.67.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,067.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,041.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,774.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

