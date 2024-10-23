Whittier Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2,255.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $211.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

