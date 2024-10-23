Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 515 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $568.35 and its 200 day moving average is $546.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

