WT Wealth Management Sells 49 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 653.9% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $909.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $921.67 and a 200-day moving average of $860.45. The company has a market cap of $864.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

