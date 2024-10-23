Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $281,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 402,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

