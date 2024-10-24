10,609 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

TFC stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Truist Financial Profile



Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

