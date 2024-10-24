1,707 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 74.2% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $425.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.90 and a 200-day moving average of $400.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $433.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

