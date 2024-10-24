5,438 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $209.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.89. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.65 and a fifty-two week high of $215.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

