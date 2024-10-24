Accordant Advisory Group Inc Buys 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 13,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.9% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.67.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $388.23 and a 200 day moving average of $359.43. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

