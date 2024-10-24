Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.3% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $152.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a PE ratio of 224.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.43.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

