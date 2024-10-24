AES (AES) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. AES has set its FY24 guidance at $1.87-$1.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.920-1.970 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AES Price Performance

AES stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. AES has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33.

AES Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Report on AES

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.