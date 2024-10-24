Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,931,328,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $399.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

