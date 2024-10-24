AlphaTime Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMCU) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 3,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 6,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

About AlphaTime Acquisition

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

