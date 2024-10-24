AltaGas (ALA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$34.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$24.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 82.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. In other news, Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.61, for a total transaction of C$252,075.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total value of C$101,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,051. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

