American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of AEP opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.63. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

