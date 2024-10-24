American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

American Software stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. American Software has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.27.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. American Software had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in American Software by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 155,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

