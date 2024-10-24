Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) & Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Critical Comparison

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 7.16% 11.50% 6.08% Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -187.07% -85.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Amerigo Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Pacific Booker Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $157.46 million 1.32 $3.38 million ($0.01) -125.50 Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$390,000.00 ($0.03) -38.67

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Booker Minerals. Amerigo Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerigo Resources

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.