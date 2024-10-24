AMS Capital Ltda Acquires 108,944 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 54.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $315,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
