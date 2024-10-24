AMS Capital Ltda Acquires 108,944 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 54.7% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $315,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $580.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $569.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.